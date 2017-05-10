Watch First-Time Tony Nominee Danny DeVito Recall His No. 1 Takeaway from the Oscars: Bring Snacks

Danny DeVito is up for his first Tony Award, for his Broadway debut in the revival of Arthur Miller's The Price at the American Airlines Theatre. The 72-year-old Hollywood mainstay made a lively appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on May 9 during which he got plenty excited about Broadway's big night. DeVito remembered back to the year 2001, when he received an Academy Award nomination for Erin Brockovich. One point he made clear to Meyers was that sitting through lengthy awards shows can lead to hungry nominees. You can bet that DeVito, who is famously eating a hard-boiled egg on a Broadway stage nightly, will be filling his Tony-night tux with a smorgasbord of munchies.



