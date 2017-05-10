Newsies, Starring Jay Armstrong Johnson, Completes Muny Casting

Broadway alum Davis Gaines will play Joseph Pulitzer, replacing the previously announced Jeff McCarthy, in the Muny's production of Newsies, starring Jay Armstrong Johnson as Jack Kelly, set for the St. Louis outdoor venue from August 7-13. Chris Bailey directs and choreographs.



The musical's ensemble will include Jordan Beall, Kyle Coffman, Beth Crandall, Dean Andre deLuna, Sam Faulkner, Damon J. Gillespie, Gary Glasgow, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Michael Hoey, Curtis Holland, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Alex Larson, Alex Hayden Miller, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Jack Sippel, Brendon Stimson, Daryl Tofa, Matthew Wiercinski and Thad Turner Wilson.



As previously announced, the production will also include Tessa Grady as Katherine Plumber, Ta’Rea Campbell as Medda Larkin, Daniel Quadrino as Crutchie, Spencer Davis Milford as Davey and Gabriel Cytron as Les.



“This is a cast ready to ‘Seize the Day,’” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “The Muny premiere of Newsies is one of our most anticipated shows in years, and this amazing company is sure to deliver.”​



Newsies will feature scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter and sound design by John Shivers. Music direction is by Michael Horsley.