Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jay Armstrong Johnson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Newsies, Starring Jay Armstrong Johnson, Completes Muny Casting
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 10, 2017

Broadway alum Davis Gaines will play Joseph Pulitzer, replacing the previously announced Jeff McCarthy, in the Muny's production of Newsies, starring Jay Armstrong Johnson as Jack Kelly, set for the St. Louis outdoor venue from August 7-13. Chris Bailey directs and choreographs.

The musical's ensemble will include Jordan Beall, Kyle Coffman, Beth Crandall, Dean Andre deLuna, Sam Faulkner, Damon J. Gillespie, Gary Glasgow, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Michael Hoey, Curtis Holland, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Alex Larson, Alex Hayden Miller, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Jack Sippel, Brendon Stimson, Daryl Tofa, Matthew Wiercinski and Thad Turner Wilson.

As previously announced, the production will also include Tessa Grady as Katherine Plumber, Ta’Rea Campbell as Medda Larkin, Daniel Quadrino as Crutchie, Spencer Davis Milford as Davey and Gabriel Cytron as Les.

“This is a cast ready to ‘Seize the Day,’” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “The Muny premiere of Newsies is one of our most anticipated shows in years, and this amazing company is sure to deliver.”​

Newsies will feature scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter and sound design by John Shivers. Music direction is by Michael Horsley.

Trending Now

  1. Nominations Announced for 2017 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Aaron Tveit Will Star as Bobby in Company at Barrington Stage
  3. Sally Field-Led Glass Menagerie Revival Will Close Early
  4. It's a Hit! School of Rock Recoups Investment
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 First-Time Tony-Nominated Performers

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 Come From Away A Bronx Tale School of Rock—The Musical Anastasia Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Groundhog Day All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers