Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
War Paint, Starring Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone, Sets Cast Album Release Date
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 12, 2017

The original cast album of the new Broadway musical War Paint, starring 2017 Tony Award nominees Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone, will be released digitally on May 26 and is currently available for pre-order, Ghostlight Records announced today. As previously reported, the album featuring music by Scott Frankel and lyrics by Michael Korie was recorded on April 16 and 17. An in-store release date for the CD will be announced at a later time. 

Featuring a book by Doug Wright and direction by Michael Greif, War Paint follows cosmetics trailblazers Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole) and Helena Rubinstein (LuPone), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th century. War Paint began previews at the Nederlander Theatre on March 7 and opened on April 6.

In addition to LuPone and Ebersole, War Paint features John Dossett, Douglas Sills, Mary Ernster, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Broadway.com vlogger Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Stephanie Jae Park, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenor, Tom Galantich and Angel Reda. Donna Migliaccio, Jennifer Rias and Tally Sessions.

The musical is inspired by Lindy Woodhead's book, War Paint, and Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman's documentary film, The Powder & the Glory. Greif, Frankel, Korie and Wright all previously collaborated on Grey Gardens with Ebersole.

War Paint is currently nominated for four 2017 Tony Awards and a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Diva Performance.

