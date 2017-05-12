Odds & Ends: Will & Grace Revival Could Feature Musical Episode, Bronx Tale CD Released & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Is the Will & Grace Revival Serving Up a Musical Episode?

Sean Hayes has added a bit more excitement to the end of our week. The Tony nominee and Emmy-winning Will & Grace star tweeted a teaser to the hit comedy’s upcoming 12-episode revival. The video sneak peek especially tickles our theater-geek heart as the clapperboard featured on-screen hints at a musical episode! Hayes and his three co-stars, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally are all Broadway vets, so the prospect of an episode featuring singing and dancing fills us with pride! A full trailer is expected to be released on May 15, so keep your eyes peeled and gear up for the ultimate TV return.



David Ives’ Venus in Fur to Play London

Venus in Fur, David Ives' Tony-nominated play based off of the risqué 1870 novella, is headed to London. The play will make its West End debut at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a run from October 6-December 9. Game of Thrones and Hunger Games star Natalie Dormer will play Vanda, the role that put Nina Arianda on the map (and won her a 2012 Tony Award). David Oakes will co-star as Thomas in the intoxicating dark comedy set to be directed by Patrick Marber.



Broadway-Bound Escape to Margaritaville Announces Extension

The new Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville has extended its out-of-town run at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse through July 9. The show featuring new music by Buffett and a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley is directed by Come From Away Tony nominee Christopher Ashley. Performances of the musical starring Broadway vet Paul Nolan began on May 9. Following the La Jolla run, Escape to Margaritaville will play a pre-Broadway tour in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago, prior to a planned Broadway opening slated for spring 2018.



Wicked & Miss Saigon Orchestrator William David Brohn Has Died

William David Brohn, who arranged the orchestrations for more than 25 Broadway shows since 1975, including Jerome Robbins' Broadway, The Secret Garden and Crazy for You, passed away on May 11 in Connecticut at the age of 84. One of Broadway’s most reliable orchestrators, Brohn won a 1998 Tony Award for his work on the original production of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s Ragtime. He also worked with the esteemed songwriting pair on their 2005 off-Broadway musical Dessa Rose. His work is currently represented on Broadway in the long-running hit Wicked and the new revival of Miss Saigon, for which he orchestrated the original 1991 production.



A Bronx Tale Cast Album Released

The original cast album to the new musical A Bronx Tale is available as a CD today. As previously announced, New York City’s Upper East Side Barnes & Noble will host an in-store performance and CD signing with cast members Nick Cordero, Richard H. Blake, Bobby Conte Thornton, Lucia Giannetta, Bradley Gibson and Hudson Loverro. The musical’s creators, Chazz Palminteri, Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, will also appear. Give a watch below to the newly released music video of the song “Out of Your Head” and pick up a copy of the album featuring one of the season’s most exciting original scores.





