Jennifer Laura Thompson & Rachel Bay Jones
Watch Dear Evan Hansen’s Rachel Bay Jones & Jennifer Laura Thompson Gear Up for Mother’s Day with Broadway Moms
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 12, 2017

Rachel Bay Jones and Jennifer Laura Thompson, the moms at the center of Tony-nominated Broadway megahit Dear Evan Hansen, are appearing in the ultimate video in honor of Mother’s Day on May 14. The pair of Broadway.com Audience Choice Award nominees took to the couch with Broadway moms to talk about the quirks of appearing onstage eight times a week while simultaneously owning the biggest responsibility: motherhood. Watch as the talented stars chat with Annaleigh Ashford, Kelli O’Hara, Celia Keenan-Bolger and future Frozen star Caissie Levy about why raising your kids around Broadway folks might just be the greatest perk.

