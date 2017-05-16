Odds & Ends: Watch Brendon Urie Get Booted Up for Broadway, Laura Linney's Impeccable Limbo Skills & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Watch Brendon Urie Get Booted Up for Broadway

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie is getting ready to make his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Urie, who joins the hit show on May 26, looks mighty fine in a new video promo featuring the young star donning red-hot stilettos. “If you want to laugh, if you want to cry, if you want to feel something so strong at the end of a show, then come to the show,” says bright-eyed Urie. Based on the video sneak peek below, you better bet we’ll be heading to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on his first night.







Jonathan Cake & More Set for New Staging of Measure for Measure

Theatre for a New Audience has announced casting for British director Simon Godwin’s new staging of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, set to run June 17-July 16 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in the Brooklyn. Jonathan Cake will play Vincentio with Cara Ricketts as Isabella and Thomas Jay Ryan as Angelo. Godwin directed Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway revival of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard in the fall of 2016.



Roseanne Revival, with Doll’s House, Part 2 Star Laurie Metcalf, Is Official

The hit series Roseanne is officially coming back to ABC, almost 30 years after its 1988 debut, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today. The reboot will feature the full original cast, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman (last seen on Broadway in The Front Page) and Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf, currently on Broadway in Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2. Metcalf earned three Emmy Awards for her work on the series.



Great Grandson of Lord of the Rings Creator to Debut New Play Off-Broadway

Terezin, a new play written and directed by Nicholas Tolkien, the great grandson of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings novelist J.R.R. Tolkien, will make its world premiere at off-Broadway’s Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Terezin tells the story of two Jewish girls and their struggle to survive the famed Nazi internment camp of the play’s title. The production will run from June 13 through July 2. The cast will include Natasa Petrovic as Alexi and Sasha K. Gordon as Violet with an ensemble that includes Skyler Gallun, Michael Leigh Cook, Sam Gibbs, Sophie Davey, Charlie Manoukian, Ashley Siflinger, Blake Lewis, Isabel Lodge, Peter Angelinas, Alex Escher and Morgan Ashley Reichberg.



Little Foxes Stars Cynthia Nixon & Laura Linney Guess Truths & Lies

Cynthia Nixon and Laura Linney paid a visit to Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on May 15. The current Tony nominees for their masterful role swap in the Broadway revival of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes played a game with Cohen in which the actresses guessed lies or truths about each other’s pasts. In one of the most surprising facts about Linney, she revealed that her talents extend far beyond acting: the stage and screen star is also an expert at the limbo. Watch below and see just how skilled Broadway’s dueling Little Foxes really are.



