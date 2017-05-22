Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hello, Dolly!'s Bette Midler on Her Diverse Career: 'If You're Looking Back, You Can't Look Forward'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 22, 2017

Stage, film and music icon Bette Midler sat down with Gayle King for an interview on the May 21 edition of CBS Sunday Morning. The current Tony nominee and recent two-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner spoke with King about her extensive career spanning film, concerts and theater. Returning to the world of Broadway musicals after 50 years in what is clearly a match made in heaven, playing the title character in Hello, Dolly!, a calm, casual Midler spoke about her favorite film gig and the joy she gains from simply making audiences laugh. Midler also made clear the fact that she has retired The Divine Miss M, a concert alter ego that defined much of her concert career. "I don't want to put on a fishtail again," said Midler. The star is keeping focused on the present. "Never look back. If you're looking back, you can't look forward."

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Picks for Which Current Broadway Show Should Be TV's Next Live Musical
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's New Cast Takes Family Portraits
  3. Mamma Mia! Movie Sequel with Original Cast Set for 2018
  4. Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  5. Berkeley Rep's Monsoon Wedding Musical Is Broadway Bound

Related Show

Hello, Dolly!

Broadway, Musicals, Classics, Celebs on Stage, 2017 Tony Nominees

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps