Hello, Dolly!'s Bette Midler on Her Diverse Career: 'If You're Looking Back, You Can't Look Forward'

Stage, film and music icon Bette Midler sat down with Gayle King for an interview on the May 21 edition of CBS Sunday Morning. The current Tony nominee and recent two-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner spoke with King about her extensive career spanning film, concerts and theater. Returning to the world of Broadway musicals after 50 years in what is clearly a match made in heaven, playing the title character in Hello, Dolly!, a calm, casual Midler spoke about her favorite film gig and the joy she gains from simply making audiences laugh. Midler also made clear the fact that she has retired The Divine Miss M, a concert alter ego that defined much of her concert career. "I don't want to put on a fishtail again," said Midler. The star is keeping focused on the present. "Never look back. If you're looking back, you can't look forward."



