Ben Platt with the cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
2017 Tonys Performances to Include Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, Falsettos & More
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 8, 2017

The Tony-nominated productions of Dear Evan Hansen, The Great Comet, Come From Away, Groundhog Day, Miss Saigon and Hello, Dolly! will perform on the 2017 Tony Awards telecast on June 11. In an announcement that will please many theater fans, the Tony-nominated revival of Falsettos, which concluded its limited run in January, will also perform on the Tonys.

Viewers can expect to see numbers from the new musicals Bandstand and War Paint, as wellThe Tonys will feature additional performances by The Radio City Rockettes and 2016 Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.

As previously announced, Broadway’s biggest night will also feature onstage appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Brian d’Arcy James, Sutton Foster, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge, Tommy Tune, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Wilde and 2017 Tony nominees Sally Field, Josh Groban, Bette Midler and Ben Platt.

The Tonys will take place at Radio City Music Hall and will be broadcast live on CBS on June 11 at 8:00pm EST. Tony winner Kevin Spacey will host.

