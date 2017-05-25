Odds & Ends: Laurie Metcalf on Surprisingly Funny A Doll’s House, Part 2, Must-See War Paint Video & More

Laurie Metcalf on Surprisingly Funny A Doll's House, Part 2
Laurie Metcalf just received her fourth Tony nomination for her fierce performance as Nora in Lucas Hnath's new play A Doll's House, Part 2. The Roseanne Emmy winner and upcoming Three Tall Women star stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about her new stage gig. Thrilled to be back on Broadway introducing a new work, Metcalf made clear to Colbert that Hnath's play stands on its own. Familiarity with Ibsen's original Doll's House isn't a prerequisite to enjoying the sequel. Metcalf described A Doll's House, Part 2—which has the most Tony noms of any play—as fresh and funny. Head over to the Golden Theatre to see for yourself.
BroadwayHD to Livestream Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, the hip new off-Broadway musical with a book by Tony winner Joe DiPietro, music by Brendan Milburn and lyrics by Valerie Vigoda, is headed to the small screen—for one night. If you can't make it to the Tony Kiser Theatre to see the show live, the streaming service is offering the chance to watch it from your TV on June 7 at 8:00pm. The musical follows a sleep-deprived single mom and video game music composer who are contacted across time by the famous polar explorer Ernest Shackleton.
Forbidden Broadway Original Nora Mae Lyng Has Died
Nora Mae Lyng, an original cast member and co-creator of award-winning off-Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway, died on May 4 at age 66 of breast cancer, according to The New York Times. In addition to Lyng's work with Gerard Alessandrini on that long-running spoof of Broadway musicals, she had an extensive career on the Great White Way, appearing in the original Wind in the Willows, Les Misérables and My Favorite Year.
Kinky Boots, School of Rock & More to Perform in Honor of Fleet Week
Stars of a handful of Broadway and off-Broadway shows will offer performances at the Intrepid Air & Space Museum in honor of Fleet Week. Free and open to the public, the numbers will be performed on Pier 86 on May 27 at noon. Shows slated to perform include Kinky Boots, School of Rock, Cats, The Play That Goes Wrong, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me and The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking.
P.S. Check out this new War Paint recording-session montage in honor of today's cast album release.
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY