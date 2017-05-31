Broadway BUZZ

Exclusive! Bandstand Cast Recording Artwork, Featuring Laura Osnes & Corey Cott, Unveiled
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 31, 2017

Not that we're counting down or anything, but the previously announced Bandstand cast recording hits earbuds in 24 days. Broadway.com has an exclusive first look at the gorgeous album artwork, which features Laura Osnes, Corey Cott and band members Geoff Packard, James Nathan Hopkins, Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis and Joey Pero.

“Mixing this album was different than working on any other cast recording,”​ Bandstand's Tony-nominated orchestrator Greg Anthony Rassen told Broadway.com. He is nominated along with fellow orchestrator Bill Elliott. “Fans will actually hear the Donny Nova Band playing on the album. We recorded the six-piece onstage band and the thirteen-piece pit orchestra's sounds on different days.”

We cannot wait to blare this cast recording! Bandstand's cast album will be released on June 23 via Broadway Records. In the meantime, get amped up for this swingin' release with the clips below and beautiful album artwork above!

