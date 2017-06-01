Tony Nominee Ben Platt on 'Completely Surreal' Impact of Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-nominated star Ben Platt took time out of a busy awards season to pay a visit to the ladies of The View. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner shared why the experience of playing the musical's title role has been a dream come true. Performing onstage since he was a kid, the chance to develop a character that is having such a widespread impact is beyond his wildest dreams. "It's completely surreal," said Platt. He also mentioned how honored he is to see celebrities in the audience. Many Broadway stars prefer to remain blind ahead of time when big names are visiting their shows, but Platt has a different perspective. "I do like to know beforehand," he said. Given Evan's "close relationship with the crowd," admitted Platt, "I really don't want to be in the middle of a song and spot Meryl Steep." We concur.



