Megan Lawrence & Bryce Pinkham in 'Holiday Inn'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Odds & Ends: Shake the Blues Away with New Holiday Inn Cast Album Video & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 2, 2017

Shake the Blues Away with the Holiday Inn Cast Album
Holiday Inn, the new stage version of the film favorite that played Broadway over the 2016-2017 holiday season, has released a cast album, due out today in digital formats. The album features classic Irving Berlin tunes—including "Blue Skies," "Heat Wave" and "Shaking the Blues Away"—sung by a crackerjack cast including Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Sikora and Megan Lawrence. The Ghostlight Records album features lively orchestrations by Larry Blank. Check out a sneak peek into the recording of the album with a new video below.



London's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Starring Sienna Miller, Announces Full Casting
The new London production of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, starring Sienna Miller as Maggie, Jack O’Connell as Brick and Colm Meaney as Big Daddy, has completed its casting. Lisa Palfrey is set to play Big Mama, with Hayley Squires as Mae, Brian Gleeson as Gooper, Richard Hansell as Doctor and Michael J. Shannon as Reverend. Benedict Andrews directs the production set to play the Apollo Theatre from July 13-October 7.

Jesus Christ Superstar Extends Run at D.C.'s Signature Theatre
The new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar has been extended at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA. Jesus Christ Superstar will now run through July 9. Joe Calarco directs the mounting that stars Nicholas Edwards as Jesus of Nazareth, Ari McKay Wilford as Judas Iscariot and Natascia Diaz as Mary Magdalene. Take a look below at scenes from the musical favorite!



Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Cast Album Released Today
The original cast recording of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is released digitally today! Masterworks Broadway's album features two-time Tony winner Christian Borle singing "Pure Imagination" along with new tunes by Hairspray Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Get a look at the production with a sample of Borle's pitch-perfect performance below. The CD will be released for purchase on June 23. 

