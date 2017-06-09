We're Back! Catch Broadway.com Presents At the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber on CBS

It's that time of year! Following last year's Emmy-nominated special, Broadway.com has once again teamed up with CBS to produce a pre-Tony Awards TV event. Broadway.com Presents At the Tonys, hosted by our own Contributor and Emmy nominee Imogen Lloyd Webber, will air on WCBS-TV in New York on June 11 at 8:30AM and across the country this weekend.



The half-hour special is set to shine the spotlight on the Tony Award-nominated productions for Best Musical, Best Play, Best Musical Revival and Best Play Revival, as well as feature exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with Kevin Spacey and the creative teams and actors who have received nods this year. Expect to see your favorites from Hello, Dolly!, A Doll's House Part 2, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Oslo, Indecent, Sweat and many more.



Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber will air on WCBS-TV on Sunday, June 11 at 8:30AM in the New York metropolitan area. Check out the schedule below to see where and when the special will air near you!



Broadway.com and CBS' 2016 pre-Tony Awards TV special was nominated for two New York Emmy Awards. The broadcast, which was produced by John Gore Organization Chairman and CEO John Gore, COO Lauren Reid, CMO Rich Jaffe and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, nabbed a nomination for Special Event Coverage (other than News and Sports). Lloyd Webber garnered a nomination for hosting the broadcast, which premiered on WCBS 2 on June 11, 2016.



A wrap-up special, Broadway.com 2016 Tony Awards Special with Imogen Lloyd Webber, aired on CBS 2 New York on June 19. Both Broadway.com Presents At The Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber and Broadway.com 2016 Tony Awards Special with Imogen Lloyd Webber are now available to view on Broadway.com as well as the newly launched Broadway Channel App, which you can access by visiting the Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku online stores.