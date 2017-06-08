Broadway BUZZ

Present Laughter's Tedra Millan & More Join Angela Lansbury in The Chalk Garden
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 8, 2017
Tedra Millan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Present Laughter's Tedra Millan is among the final group of stars announced to appear in a one-night reading of Enid Bagnold's The Chalk Garden. Millan will play Laurel alongside the previously announced five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Saint Maugham. The reading will take place on June 19 at 7:00pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Frank Dunlop directs.

Newly announced members of the complete ensemble also include Patricia Conolly, Michele Tauber and Holly Villaire. The join the previously announced David Lansbury as Maitland, Francesca Faridany as Miss Madrigal, Simon Jones as the Judge and Charlotte Parry as Olivia.

In The Chalk Garden, Mrs. Saint Maugham (Angela Lansbury) fills her days tending her garden at her country estate, after many younger years as a London society hostess. When she seeks a governess for her granddaughter, Laurel (whose habit of setting small fires is getting a bit out of hand) the child connects instantly with Miss Madrigal, an enigmatic woman who has come without any references. Who, exactly, is this Madrigal? With a talent for gardening and avoiding questions, she fascinates the equally inscrutable Laurel, who can never resist a mystery...especially if it might involve murder.

The evening will feature lighting design by Greg MacPherson, sound design by Tim Boyce and projection design by Rocco DiSanti.

Tickets are available here.

