Culturalist Challenge! Which Best Musical Noms of the Last 10 Years Most Deserved to Win and Didn't?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 9, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The big weekend is finally here! The 71st annual Tony Awards are scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at Radio City Music Hall, and you best believe we'll be Tweeting, Instagramming and ordering Schmackery's in bulk for the big event. We're getting excited for Kevin Spacey, the performances, all of the celebrity appearances and of course, seeing which production takes away that Best Musical award. With Broadway's starriest night on the horizon, we wanted to take a look back and ask you: which Best Musical nom of the last 10 years should have taken home the prize and didn't? Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked off this tough challenge (and thoroughly enjoyed the stroll down memory lane). Now it's your turn to give us your picks, and get ready to gussy up or snuggle down for the 2017 Tony Awards!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

