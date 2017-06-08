Odds & Ends: Bandstand Stars Sign on for Broadway Barks, Say Oh, Hello to New Netflix Trailer & More

Bandstand Stars & More Sign on for Broadway Barks

A slew of Broadway stars have signed on for this year's Broadway Barks adoption event presented by Bernadette Peters and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Bandstand's leading duo Corey Cott and Laura Osnes are among the talent set to show off adoptable canines at the annual event in Shubert Alley on July 8. The event will run from 3:00-6:30pm, with stars making pup presentations beginning at 5:00. Peters' Mozart in the Jungle co-star Malcolm McDowell has been announced to join the three-time Tony winner as emcee. Additional Broadway faves set to participate include Jenn Colella, Christine Ebersole, Rachel Bay Jones, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Gonzalez, Janeane Garofalo and Andy Karl.



Celebrate the First Performance of Romy & Michele's High School Reunion

The new musical adaptation of film favorite Romy & Michele's High School Reunion starts performances tonight at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. The musical starring Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall has released a video of Wall singing the hilarious new tune "I Invented Post-Its". Check it out below and be sure catch the show in Seattle through July 2.







Oh, Hello on Broadway Releases Netflix Trailer

The Broadway comedy hit Oh, Hello is set to come to your TV screen via Netflix on June 13. A newly released trailer reveals just what viewers are in for when they check out Gil Faizon (Nick Kroll) and George St. Geegland (John Mulaney) showing off at the Lyceum Theatre. Watch below and mark your calendar!







Musical TV Series Crazy-Ex-Girlfriend Sets Return Date

Rachel Bloom's delicious musical series Crazy-Ex-Girlfriend is returning for a third season on October 13, The CW made official today. While that may be a few months down the line, you can gear up for new episodes (and for this Sunday's Tony Awards) with the video below.



