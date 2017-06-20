Broadway BUZZ

Patrick Wilson Replaces Steven Pasquale in Starry Brigadoon at City Center
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 20, 2017
Patrick Wilson
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Two-time Tony nominee Patrick Wilson is heading back to the New York stage! Fresh off of the news that Steven Pasquale will lead Broadway's Junk this fall, Wilson will take over for him in the role of Tommy Albright opposite Kelli O'Hara's Fiona MacLaren in the previously announced City Center production of Brigadoon. The Christopher Wheeldon-helmed production is scheduled to run from November 15-19.

Wilson received Tony nominations for his performances in Oklahoma! and The Full Monty. His other Broadway credits include All My Sons, Barefoot in the Park and The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm. His extensive screen credits include Fargo, Girls and Angels in America, for which he received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He most recently appeared on the big screen in A Kind of Murder and The Founder; as previously reported, he will co-star in the much anticipated 2018 DC film Aquaman opposite Jason Momoa in the title role. 

The classic 1947 musical Brigadoon, celebrating its 70th anniversary, follows Tommy Albright (Wilson), a jaded New Yorker who gets lost in the Scottish Highlands and stumbles into an idyllic town that only appears for one day every century. He quickly becomes smitten with the headstrong Fiona MacLaren (O’Hara) and makes an enemy of the rebellious Harry Beaton (played in this production by Tony nominee Robert Fairchild), bringing about a chain of events that could spell doom for the entire town.

