Watch Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson & More Get Sexy in the Hello Again Trailer
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 21, 2017
Audra McDonald & Martha Plimpton
(Photo: Torchwood PR)

We've been keeping our eye on this film since it was announced that Audra McDonald and Cheyenne Jackson were in the mix. In addition to vibing out to McDonald's "Beyond the Moon" single for the film, we now have a sultry trailer via Deadline full of Broadway alums. McDonald, Jackson, Martha Plimpton, Rumer Willis, Jenna Ushkowitz and Nolan Gerard Funk all fall in love and lust during different time periods and perhaps even in different galaxies. We don't know about you, but we wouldn't hate to have Audra McDonald sing that close to our face. Watch the full trailer below, and stay tuned for when Hello Again, which made its world premiere at Toronto’s Inside Out LGBT Festival on June 4, jets to a theater near you!

