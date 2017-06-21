Odds & Ends: Finn Wittrock Joins Darren Criss in Versace: American Crime Story, Nathan Lane in Angels in America Video Footage & More!

Finn Wittrock Joins Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock is back in Ryan Murphy’s wheelhouse! Entertainment Weekly reports that the Broadway star and American Horror Story alum will join the eagerly anticipated Versace: American Crime Story as Jeff Trail, a friend of serial killer Andrew Cunanan who (spoiler alert!) becomes his first victim. We cannot stop talking about the fact that Broadway fave Darren Criss is playing Cunanan, but we are bummed that Wittrock’s character is definitely slated for demise. Although with Murphy, you never know what the power of flashback can do! We cannot wait for the next installation of the anthology series, which is scheduled to air on FX in early 2018.



Check Out an Adorable Tune from Romy & Michele's High School Reunion

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, the new musical adaptation of the film favorite that is currently debuting at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, has released a video of stars Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall performing "Romy and Michele's Big Night Out" from Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay's original score. Give a look below and then make your way to Seattle before Romy & Michele bid farewell on July 2!







Dear Evan Hansen Stars See Their Tonys Engraved "In Pretty Cursive"

Onstage mother-son pair Rachel Bay Jones and Ben Platt took home a pair of Tony Awards on June 11 for their performances in the 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. The talented duo went in front of the camera for the special moment when they each opened the boxes holding their engraved Tonys. Watch Jones and Platt below as they nerd out over seeing their names written "in pretty cursive"—clearly a theater actor's dream come true.



After their engraved awards arrived, @BenSplatt & @rachelbayjones see their names on a Tony Award for the first time. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/EE5MNrqyOR — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 21, 2017

Tony Kushner's epic two-part play is currently appearing in a new production with London's National Theatre. Starring Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and Russell Tovey, the pair of plays will arrive in cinemas courtesy of NT Live on July 20 and 27.