Odds & Ends: Finn Wittrock Joins Darren Criss in Versace: American Crime Story, Nathan Lane in Angels in America Video Footage & More!
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 21, 2017
Finn Wittrock
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Finn Wittrock Joins Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock is back in Ryan Murphy’s wheelhouse! Entertainment Weekly reports that the Broadway star and American Horror Story alum will join the eagerly anticipated Versace: American Crime Story as Jeff Trail, a friend of serial killer Andrew Cunanan who (spoiler alert!) becomes his first victim. We cannot stop talking about the fact that Broadway fave Darren Criss is playing Cunanan, but we are bummed that Wittrock’s character is definitely slated for demise. Although with Murphy, you never know what the power of flashback can do! We cannot wait for the next installation of the anthology series, which is scheduled to air on FX in early 2018.

Check Out an Adorable Tune from Romy & Michele's High School Reunion 
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, the new musical adaptation of the film favorite that is currently debuting at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, has released a video of stars Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall performing "Romy and Michele's Big Night Out" from Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay's original score. Give a look below and then make your way to Seattle before Romy & Michele bid farewell on July 2!



Dear Evan Hansen Stars See Their Tonys Engraved "In Pretty Cursive"
Onstage mother-son pair Rachel Bay Jones and Ben Platt took home a pair of Tony Awards on June 11 for their performances in the 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen. The talented duo went in front of the camera for the special moment when they each opened the boxes holding their engraved Tonys. Watch Jones and Platt below as they nerd out over seeing their names written "in pretty cursive"—clearly a theater actor's dream come true.


Immersive New Work Seeing You Opens Off-Broadway
Seeing You, the new immersive experience from Sleep No More creator Randy Weiner, opens today at 450 West 14th Street, the former meat market underneath The High Line in New York City. The abstract work transports audiences into a memory of not-so-distant wartime anxiety, told through a seductive mix of maximal impact choreography from intimate encounters and genre-spanning musical interludes. The cast of Seeing You includes Jesse Kovarsky, Heather Lang, Jodi McFadden, Zach McNally, Lauren Cox, Aaron Dalla Villa, Christopher Grant, Ted Hannan, Alison Ingelstrom, Eriko Jimbo, Maija Knapp, Nicholas Ranauro, Jay Stuart and Lauren Yalango-Grant. Seeing You began performances on May 26 and will play through August 31. 

Watch Nathan Lane & Andrew Garfield in Angels in America
Tony Kushner's epic two-part play Angels in America is currently appearing in a new production with London's National Theatre. Starring Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and Russell Tovey, the pair of plays will arrive in cinemas courtesy of NT Live on July 20 and 27. Until then, get a look at the new mounting with the video footage below.

 

 

 

View Comments

