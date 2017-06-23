Broadway BUZZ

Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael Completes Cast of Stockard Channing-Led Apologia
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 23, 2017
Laura Carmichael
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael will play the role of Trudi in the new production of Alexi Kaye Campbell's Apologia, set to play London's Trafalgar Studios from July 29-November 18. She joins a company led by Stockard Channing as Kristin Miller.

The company of Apologia also includes the previously announced Freema Agyeman as Claire, Desmond Barrit as Hugh and Joseph Millson in the dual roles of Peter and Simon. Jamie Lloyd directs. 

In Apologia, Kristin Miller (Channing) is a firebrand liberal matriarch of a dynamic family, who is presiding over her birthday celebrations. An eminent art historian, Kristin’s almost evangelical dedication to her career and her political activism has resulted in her sons—Peter, a merchant banker, and Simon, a writer (both played by Millson)—harboring deeply rooted and barely suppressed resentments towards her. Carmichael plays Trudi, the American partner of Peter.

Carmichael is best known for her portrayal of Lady Edith Crawley on TV's Downton Abbey. She was last seen onstage at Trafalgar Studios playing Mistress in the Jamie Lloyd adaptation of Jean Genet’s The Maids. Carmichael’s most recent film appearance was her portrayal of Muriel Williams in Amma Asante’s A United Kingdom.

