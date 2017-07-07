Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Animals You Want to Adopt
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 7, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Get ready to put your paws up! Broadway Barks is taking place on July 8. What could be better than legend Bernadette Peters, a slew of Great White Way faves (Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Rachel Bay Jones and more), adorable pups and a wonderful cause? Good luck topping those weekend plans. The Broadway.com staff adores this annual event, which raises money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. (It's one of our July Save the Date picks!) In honor of this year's philanthropic fur fest, we're asking you which Broadway animal you would want to adopt. Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani started this challenge off with her top 10. Your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

