Oscar Isaac, Ingrid Michaelson, Puppies & More! Go Out & About with Our July Save the Date Picks

Summer is in full swing, and there is a lot to see at the theater, on the cabaret circuit and even in the great outdoors. Hunky Oscar Isaac off-Broadway, Samantha Barks in the States and Corey Cott cuddling a new puppy—have we got your attention? Fab! Check out the Broadway.com’s Save the Date picks for the month of July.



July 3 - Ingrid Michaelson & Okieriete Onaodowan Step into Great Comet

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson makes her Broadway debut, and Hamilton standout Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan is back on the boards in Broadway’s biggest party. The Great Comet brings the energy of its downtown roots center stage at the Imperial Theatre, fueled by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy’s innovative score.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"The idea of Ingrid Michaelson singing 'Sonya Alone' gives me chills. I can't wait to see her opposite this incredible cast as well as her other new castmate Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan do a 180 from Hamilton as Pierre."



July 8 - Broadway Barks

Great White Way legend Bernadette Peters hosts this annual event that raises money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway faves including Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Rachel Bay Jones, Andy Karl and more will show off adorable puppies in Shubert Alley. Catch a glimpse of the stars, and meet your furry new best friend all in one place.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"Prepare to greet the cutest canines! This annual event has become a can't-miss. Watching Broadway stars introduce adoptable pups of every breed makes for one of the most heartwarming days of the year."



July 11 - A Midsummer Night’s Dream Begins

Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Kristine Nielsen and more join forces under the direction of Lear deBessonet for this quintessential Shakespearean comedy in a quintessential New York venue. De’Adre Aziza, Kyle Beltran and Shalita Grant are also featured in the production, which will run through August 13 at the Delacorte Theatre.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“After that stellar production of Julius Caesar, I cannot wait to see this. With comedy royalty like Kristine Nielsen and Annaleigh Ashford in the mix, even the biggest Shakespeare-phobe will be belly-laughing.”



July 13 - Hamlet Opens Off-Broadway

Star Oscar Isaac takes the stage under the direction of Sam Gold in another Shakespearean classic. Keegan-Michael Key, Ritchie Coster, Charlayne Woodard, Roberta Colindrez, Peter Friedman, Gayle Rankin, Matthew Saldívar and Anatol Yusef also appear in the epic tragedy, which runs at the Public Theater through September 3.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"Let’s just do the math on this one: Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy + perfect Internet boyfriend Oscar Isaac + comedy genius Keegan-Michael Key x Tony-winning director Sam Gold = a theatrical no–brainer."



July 21 - Samantha Barks at 54 Below

From classic to contemporary, Samantha Barks has shown that she can saaang her way through just about any score. Be there for her New York cabaret debut at the intimate 54 Below on July 21 and 22 to hear those pipes full-stop. Barks will be sharing tracks from her new album and a whole bunch of theater standards with her lucky audiences.



Contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber

"It can only be a matter of time before Les Miz movie standout Samantha Barks makes her Broadway debut. Discovered by my Dad (!) on one of his BBC TV shows, expect this gorgeous talent to belt some classics."



July 25 - 54 Sings Panic! At the Disco

With frontman Brendon Urie in Kinky Boots just down the street from this nightlife favorite, Panic! At the Disco is taking over the Theater District. Deaf West Spring Awakening standouts Alex Boniello and Kathryn Gallagher and more will lend their vocals to Panic! power anthems like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.” Matt Rodin is set to host.



Content Producer Matt Rodin

"54 Sings Panic! will transport you back to the early 2000s when teenage angst was at an all time high and my outfit choices were at an all-time low. I'm excited to take the stage to host this raucous night."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



July 2 - Jennifer DiNoia at 54 Below

July 3-4 - 1776 at 54 Below

July 8 - Puffs begins performances at New World Stages

July 10 - Pipeline opens

July 12 - Falsettos hits movie theaters, Assassins at City Center

July 23 - Ramin Karimloo at BB Kings

July 26 - The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at City Center

July 31 - Carrie St. Louis at 54 Below