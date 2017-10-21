Odds & Ends: Tony Nominee Lydia Leonard to Lead London's Oslo, Hamish Linklater Joins Hollywood Bowl Mamma Mia! & More

Lydia Leonard & More to Lead Oslo in London

J.T. Rogers' 2017 Tony-winning play Oslo has set casting for its London debut at the National Theatre, beginning performances on September 5 before later transferring to the Harold Pinter Theatre for a run from October 2-December 30. Wolf Hall Tony nominee Lydia Leonard will star as Mona Juul opposite Broadway veteran Toby Stephens as Terje Rød-Larsen. Additional cast members will include Peter Polycarpou, Geraldine Alexander, Philip Arditti, Thomas Arnold, Nabil Elouahabi, Paul Herzberg. Karoline Gable, Anthony Shuster, Daniel Stewart and Howard Ward, with more to be announced. Bartlett Sher will repeat his directing work for the London debut. The Broadway production of Oslo runs at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre through July 16.



Hamish Linklater & More to Sing ABBA in Hollywood Bowl Mamma Mia!

The July 28-30 Hollywood Bowl run of Mamma Mia!, starring Chicago alum Jennifer Nettles as Donna, has added a trio of additional stars. Hamish Linklater will appear as Harry, with Steven Weber as Bill and Tisha Campbell-Martin as Tanya. They join a previously announced lineup that includes Dove Cameron as Sophie, Lea DiLaria as Rosie, Jamie Camil as Sam and Holiday Inn showstopper Corbin Bleu as Sky. Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall directs.



Fun Home Sets Dates for UK Premiere

Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori's Tony-winning coming-of-age musical Fun Home is London bound. The moving tuner will play the Young Vic Theatre from June 18-September 1, 2018, with Sam Gold repeat his Tony-winning directorial work. Other new additions to the Young Vic's 2017-2018 season include My Name Is Rachel Corrie (September 29-October 21, 2017), The Jungle (December 7, 2017-January 6, 2018), The Brothers Size (January 19-February 14, 2018) and The Inheritance (March 2-May 5, 2018).



John Patrick Shanley's Doubt Will Receive First London Revival

A new production of John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer-winning Doubt is set to play Southwark Playhouse under the direction of Ché Walker. Stella Gonet will star as Sister Aloysius, the conservative head nun and school principal who questions a priest's ambiguous relationship with a troubled young student. Also set to star will be Jonathan Chambers as Father Flynn, Clare Latham as Sister James and Jo Martin as Mrs Muller. The Southwark mounting will run from September 6-30. The Broadway premiere of Doubt won four Tony Awards, including one for Cherry Jones for her powerful performance as Sister Aloysius. The play was later adapted into an acclaimed film starring Meryl Streep.



Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Woman in White Will Return to the UK

A revised version of the musical mystery The Woman in White, based on Wilkie Collins' haunting Victorian thriller, will play London's Charing Cross Theatre for a 12-week run from November 20-February 10. Featuring a book by Charlotte Jones, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel, The Woman in White first debuted in London and opened on Broadway in 2005, playing 105 performances at the Marquis Theatre. This new London production, directed by Thom Southerland, will feature a revised score and libretto from Lloyd Webber and Zippel.



Elvis Puts on His "Blue Suede Shoes" at the Muny in All Shook Up

Video footage has been released from the Muny's production of the Elvis Presley jukebox musical All Shook Up, which opened at the St. Louis outdoor venue on July 13 for a run through July 19. Featuring a book by Joe DiPietro based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, the Muny's production features direction by Dan Knechtges and choreography by Jessica Hartman. Tim Rogan leads the cast as the hip-swiveling Chad alongside Caroline Bowman as the tomboy mechanic Natalie/Ed. They're joined by Felicia Finley, Liz Mikel, Hollis Resnik, Lara Teeter, Jerry Vogel, Barrett Riggins, Ciara Alyse Harris and Paul Schwensen. Check out these stars rocking to Elvis' best in the video below and head on out to the Muny to see them live!



