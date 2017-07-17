The Great Comet Alights with New Stars Okieriete Onaodowan & Ingrid Michaelson

Broadway's immersive new musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 welcomed some fresh blood when singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson made her Broadway debut as Sonya on July 3 and Hamilton alum Okieriete Onaodowan began as Pierre on July 11.



As Sonya, Michaelson sings Dave Malloy's stirring "Sonya Alone" while Onaodowan delivers the showstopper "Dust and Ashes." The pair is joined onstage by a talented troupe that includes Tony nominees Denée Benton as Natasha and Lucas Steele as Anatole, with Grace McLean as Marya D, Amber Gray as Hélène, Nick Choksi as Dolokhov, Gelsey Bell as Mary/Opera Singer/Maidservant, Nicholas Belton as Andrey/Bolkonsky and Paul Pinto as Balaga/Servant/Opera Singer. Michaelson is slated to stay with the show through August 13 while Onaodowan will remain aboard until September 4.



To help welcome Michaelson and Onaodowan to The Great Comet, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait showing off their rich performances alongside their veteran co-stars.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.