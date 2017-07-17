Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Great Comet Alights with New Stars Okieriete Onaodowan & Ingrid Michaelson
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Broadway's immersive new musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 welcomed some fresh blood when singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson made her Broadway debut as Sonya on July 3 and Hamilton alum Okieriete Onaodowan began as Pierre on July 11.

As Sonya, Michaelson sings Dave Malloy's stirring "Sonya Alone" while Onaodowan delivers the showstopper "Dust and Ashes." The pair is joined onstage by a talented troupe that includes Tony nominees Denée Benton as Natasha and Lucas Steele as Anatole, with Grace McLean as Marya D, Amber Gray as Hélène, Nick Choksi as Dolokhov, Gelsey Bell as Mary/Opera Singer/Maidservant, Nicholas Belton as Andrey/Bolkonsky and Paul Pinto as Balaga/Servant/Opera Singer. Michaelson is slated to stay with the show through August 13 while Onaodowan will remain aboard until September 4.

To help welcome Michaelson and Onaodowan to The Great Comet, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait showing off their rich performances alongside their veteran co-stars.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

A vibrant and immersive new musical based on a passage from 'War and Peace.'
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. 2017 Tony Winner Dear Evan Hansen Recoups Investment on Broadway
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Pasek & Paul to Collaborate on New Songs for Live-Action Aladdin
  3. The Great Comet Alights with Okieriete Onaodowan & Ingrid Michaelson
  4. Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Lange & More Receive 2017 Emmy Nominations
  5. Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves Scores New Off-Broadway Run

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away Charlie and the Chocolate Factory All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps