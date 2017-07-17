2017 Tony Winner Dear Evan Hansen Recoups Investment on Broadway

The 2017 Best Musical Tony winner Dear Evan Hansen is officially a hit! The moving new work featuring a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul has recouped its $9.5 million investment.



Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box Theatre under the direction of Tony nominee Michael Greif on November 14, 2016 and opened on December 4. The Broadway mounting followed a world premiere run at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage and an off-Broadway debut with Second Stage.



"This show has been a labor of love for everyone involved—some of us for more than eight years," producer Stacey Mindich said. "On behalf of the Dear Evan Hansen family, I can say that we are deeply grateful for our audiences and the way they embrace this show, from Washington, D.C., off-Broadway and now Broadway in such a profound way."



The Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes 2017 Tony winners Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, with 2017 Tony nominee Mike Faist, alongside Laura Dreyfuss, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd.



