Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Dear Evan Hansen's Pasek & Paul to Collaborate with Alan Menken on New Songs for Live-Action Aladdin
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2017

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony-winning songwriting duo behind Broadway hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, have been tapped to write lyrics to new songs by composer Alan Menken for the upcoming live-action Aladdin film. Menken shared the news at Disney's D23 Expo.

Guy Ritchie is directing the previously announced film that will star Mena Massoud in the title role with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie. A release date for the live-action film will be announced at a later time.

In addition to Pasek and Paul's masterful work on Dear Evan Hansen, the pair won an Oscar for their lyrics to the song "City of Stars" in La La Land. Their work has also been heard in the Tony-nominated musical A Christmas Story (which is set to appear in December on Fox as a live musical) and the off-Broadway musical Dogfight.

