Christy Altomare, Derek Klena & the Cast of Anastasia Celebrate 100 Broadway Journeys
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 19, 2017
The company of 'Anastasia'
(Photo: Polk & Co)

Heart don't fail us now! Anastasia celebrated 100 Broadway performances on July 19. That means Christy Altomare has belted "Journey to the Past" 100 times on the Broadhurst Theatre stage. Caroline O'Connor and John Bolton have left audiences in stitches 100 times. And audiences have definitely drooled over Ramin Karimloo and Derek Klena 100 times. The company gathered together (decked out in Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho's fabulous costumes) for a gorgeous group shot to celebrate. Of course there were balloons, and the audience even got to be part of the pic! Peek the pic, and fall in love with the show at the Broadhurst!

Anastasia

