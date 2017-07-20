Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon Will Join Saycon Sengbloh, Marc Kudisch & More for Suzan-Lori Parks' 'Red Letter Plays' at Signature

Tony nominees Brandon Victor Dixon, Saycon Sengbloh and Marc Kudisch are among the cast set to take on roles in Suzan-Lori Parks' "Red Letter Plays," which will feature her works F**cking A and In the Blood playing simultaneously. The previously announced mountings will run in separate theaters at the Pershing Square Signature Center. F**king A, directed by Jo Bonney, will play from August 22-October 1, and In the Blood, helmed by Sarah Benson, will run from August 29-October 8.



The full cast of F**king A will include current Hamilton star Dixon, with Kudisch, Emmy winner Christine Lahti, J. Cameron Barnett, Ben Horner, Joaquina Kalukango, Ruibo Qian, Elizabeth Stanley and Raphael Nash Thompson. In F**king A, Hester Smith (Lahti), the revered and reviled local abortionist, hatches a plan to buy her jailed son’s freedom—and nothing will deter Hester from her quest. The creative team will include Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Darron L. West (sound design) and Todd Almond (music direction).



In the Blood will star Sengbloh alongside Tony winner Frank Wood, with Jocelyn Bioh, Michael Braun, Russell G. Jones and Ana Reeder. In the Blood centers on Hester La Negrita (Sengbloh), a penniless mother of five who is condemned by the men who love her. The creative team will include Louisa Thompson (scenic design), Montana Blanco (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design), Matt Tierney (sound design) and J. David Brimmer (fight direction).