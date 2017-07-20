Broadway's Hamilton to Welcome Daniel Breaker; Montego Glover Set for Chicago Production

Broadway veteran Daniel Breaker is set to join the Broadway cast of Hamilton as Aaron Burr starting on August 29! Stage favorite Montego Glover will join the Chicago company of the hit musical in the role of Angelica Schuyler starting in early September. Broadway’s current Burr, Brandon Victor Dixon, who was just announced to star in "The Red Letter Plays," will give his final Hamilton performance on August 13. Karen Olivo will play her final performance as Angelica in Chicago's Hamilton on August 6.



Breaker has been playing the role of Aaron Burr in Chicago since April 11. His final performance there will be August 20. Broadway company member Gregory Treco will replace Breaker in Chicago on September 8. Glover makes her Hamilton debut in the Chicago mounting.



Breaker has appeared on Broadway in the musical Passing Strange, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. His other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, The Performers, Shrek, Cymbeline and Well.



Glover was nominated for the Tony Award for her showstopping performance in the musical Memphis. She has also been seen on Broadway in Les Misérables, It Shoulda Been You and The Color Purple.