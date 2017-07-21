Odds & Ends: Robert Fairchild & Scarlett Strallen to Appear in One-Night Oklahoma! & More

Robert Fairchild & Scarlett Strallen to Lead One-Night Oklahoma! in London

An American in Paris Tony nominee Robert Fairchild will appear onstage alongside fellow Broadway veteran Scarlett Strallen for a one-night performance of the classic musical Oklahoma! on August 11 at 7:30pm at London's Royal Albert Hall. Fairchild will play Will Parker with Strallen as Laurey as part of the BBC Proms Classical Music Festival presentation. Nathaniel Hackmann will appear as Curly with David Seadon-Young as Jud Fry, Lizzy Connoly as Ado Annie, Belinda Lang as Aunt Eller and Marcus Brigstocke as Ali Hakim. Fairchild is set to land back on the New York stage in a November production of Brigadoon.



Broadway Icon & Mozart in the Jungle Star Bernadette Peters to Open the Mostly Mozart Festival

A perfect fit! Tony-winning stage icon Bernadette Peters, who currently appears on TV's Mozart in the Jungle, will host the opening ceremonies of the Mostly Mozart Festival on July 25 at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. The 8:00pm performance, titled The Singing Heart, will include Louis Langrée conducting the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra with pianist Kit Armstrong, along with soloists and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City. Prepare to hear Ms. Peters sing!



Groundhog Day Mastermind Matthew Warchus Will Direct A Christmas Carol Starring Rhys Ifans

Tony winner Matthew Warchus, whose beautiful vision for Groundhog Day is currently delighting Broadway audiences, will direct a joyous new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol at London's Old Vic this winter. Film star Rhys Ifans will lead the production in the role of evil Ebenezer Scrooge. Jack Thorne's take on the classic work will begin previews on November 18 with an opening night set for November 29. Performances will run through the holiday season, concluding on January 20, 2018.