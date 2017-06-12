Broadway BUZZ

The cast of 2017 Tony Award-winning musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 12, 2017

The timely new musical Dear Evan Hansen and a gorgeous revival of Hello, Dolly! triumphed at the 2017 Tony Awards, in a ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey, held on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. Hansen won six Tonys, including Best Leading Actor (Ben Platt), Featured Actress (Rachel Bay Jones) and the top prize of Best Musical. Dolly! took the Best Revival of a Musical prize, with headliner Bette Midler winning the Leading Actress Award and featured player Gavin Creel winning for his performance. J.T. Rogers' epic play Oslo took home the award for Best Play, while cast member Michael Aronov won for his performance in the work. The Tony for Best Revival of a Play went to the first Broadway production of August Wilson's Jitney. In one of the night's most interesting wins, Cynthia Nixon won a Tony for her performance as Birdie in the revival of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes. Nixon rotates performing that role and the play's lead role of Regina with Laura Linney, who was nominated in the Leading Actress category but lost out to Laurie Metcalf for A Doll's House, Part 2. A full list of 2017 Tony winners can be found below.

Best Musical
Dear Evan Hansen

Best Play
Oslo by J.T. Rogers

Best Revival of a Musical
Hello, Dolly! 

Best Revival of a Play
Jitney

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly! 

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Best Direction of a Play
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Score
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Book
Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly! 

Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Best Orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories:

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award
Gareth Fry
Pete Malkin

Regional Theatre Tony Award
Dallas Theater Center

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Nina Lannan
Alan Wasser

Productions with multiple wins:
Dear Evan Hansen - 6
Hello, Dolly! - 4
Indecent - 2
The Little Foxes - 2
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 - 2
Oslo - 2

