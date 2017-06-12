Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners

The timely new musical Dear Evan Hansen and a gorgeous revival of Hello, Dolly! triumphed at the 2017 Tony Awards, in a ceremony hosted by Kevin Spacey, held on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. Hansen won six Tonys, including Best Leading Actor (Ben Platt), Featured Actress (Rachel Bay Jones) and the top prize of Best Musical. Dolly! took the Best Revival of a Musical prize, with headliner Bette Midler winning the Leading Actress Award and featured player Gavin Creel winning for his performance. J.T. Rogers' epic play Oslo took home the award for Best Play, while cast member Michael Aronov won for his performance in the work. The Tony for Best Revival of a Play went to the first Broadway production of August Wilson's Jitney. In one of the night's most interesting wins, Cynthia Nixon won a Tony for her performance as Birdie in the revival of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes. Nixon rotates performing that role and the play's lead role of Regina with Laura Linney, who was nominated in the Leading Actress category but lost out to Laurie Metcalf for A Doll's House, Part 2. A full list of 2017 Tony winners can be found below.



Best Musical

Dear Evan Hansen



Best Play

Oslo by J.T. Rogers



Best Revival of a Musical

Hello, Dolly!



Best Revival of a Play

Jitney



Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!



Best Leading Actor in a Play

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter



Best Leading Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2



Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!



Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo



Best Featured Actress in a Play

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes



Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away



Best Direction of a Play

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent



Best Score

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Book

Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812



Best Scenic Design of a Play

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!



Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent



Best Orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen



Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-Competitive Categories:



Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

James Earl Jones



Special Tony Award

Gareth Fry

Pete Malkin



Regional Theatre Tony Award

Dallas Theater Center



Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Baayork Lee



Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser

Productions with multiple wins:

Dear Evan Hansen - 6

Hello, Dolly! - 4

Indecent - 2

The Little Foxes - 2

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 - 2

Oslo - 2