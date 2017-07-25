Tony Winner Blair Brown Will Join Uma Thurman & Josh Lucas in The Parisian Woman on Broadway

Blair Brown, who won a 2000 Tony Award for Copenhagen, is slated to return to Broadway in Beau Willimon's drama The Parisian Woman. The play, which will also star the previously announced Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas, will be directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon. It will open at a theater to be announced on November 30.



Brown will play the role of Jeanette Simpson, the soon-to-be-chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, nominated by the president. She's a formidable power player with a taste for mischief. She's also eager to befriend Chloe (Thurman), who gives her respite from the rat race.



The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe, a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future.



In addition to her Tony win for Michael Frayn's Copenhagen, Brown has appeared on Broadway in Threepenny Opera, The Secret Rapture, Arcadia, Cabaret and James Joyce's The Dead. She has been seen off-Broadway in The Comedy of Errors, Humble Boy, Nikolai and the Others and The Clean House.



The Parisian Woman was commissioned and developed by off-Broadway's Flea Theater and was originally produced by South Coast Repertory with Linda Gehringer as Jeanette Simpson, Dana Delany as Chloe and Steven Weber as of Tom.



Additional casting, design team and preview dates for the Broadway production of The Parisian Woman will be announced at a later date.