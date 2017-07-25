Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Winner Blair Brown Will Join Uma Thurman & Josh Lucas in The Parisian Woman on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 25, 2017
Blair Brown
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Blair Brown, who won a 2000 Tony Award for Copenhagen, is slated to return to Broadway in Beau Willimon's drama The Parisian Woman. The play, which will also star the previously announced Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas, will be directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon. It will open at a theater to be announced on November 30.

Brown will play the role of Jeanette Simpson, the soon-to-be-chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, nominated by the president. She's a formidable power player with a taste for mischief. She's also eager to befriend Chloe (Thurman), who gives her respite from the rat race.

The Parisian Woman is set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe, a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage to Tom (Lucas) and an uncertain future. 

In addition to her Tony win for Michael Frayn's Copenhagen, Brown has appeared on Broadway in Threepenny Opera, The Secret Rapture, Arcadia, Cabaret and James Joyce's The Dead. She has been seen off-Broadway in The Comedy of Errors, Humble Boy, Nikolai and the Others and The Clean House.

The Parisian Woman was commissioned and developed by off-Broadway's Flea Theater and was originally produced by South Coast Repertory with Linda Gehringer as Jeanette Simpson, Dana Delany as Chloe and Steven Weber as of Tom.

Additional casting, design team and preview dates for the Broadway production of The Parisian Woman will be announced at a later date.

The Parisian Woman

Uma Thurman makes her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's power play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Laura Benanti on Honing Her Melania Trump Impression: 'I Kept Zooming in on Her Mouth'
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Cast Recordings Perfect for a Summer Road Trip
  3. I Loved Lucy Star Matthew Scott on Booking His London Debut at the Broadway Stage Door & More
  4. Carmen Cusack to Reprise Tony-Nominated Bright Star Performance in Los Angeles
  5. Rebecca Naomi Jones & More Set for Free Public Works As You Like It Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots Cats Chicago A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps