Anthony Giardina's New Play Dan Cody’s Yacht Set for Off-Broadway Premiere Directed by Doug Hughes
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 31, 2017
Doug Hughes & Anthony Giardina
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Dan Cody’s Yacht, a new play by Anthony Giardina, will make its world premiere with Manhattan Theatre Club at off-Broadway venue New York City Center—Stage I in 2018. Directed by Tony winner Doug Hughes, the play will begin previews on May 15, 2018 ahead of a June 6 opening night.

Dan Cody’s Yacht takes place in a small Boston suburb, where a single schoolteacher is struggling to get by. When the wealthy father of one of her students surprises her with a financial proposal that could change her daughter’s life, their worlds collide.

Giardina and Hughes collaborated on the 2014 play The City of Conversation. Giardina's other plays include Living at Home, Scenes from La Vie de Boheme, An American Tragedy and The Child. Giardina is also a novelist whose works include Men with Debts, A Boy’s Pretensions and Recent History. Casting and creative team for Dan Cody’s Yacht will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Dan Cody’s Yacht, Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2017-2018 season also includes the previously announced Prince of Broadway and The Children at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre; In the Body of the World and The Portuguese Kid at New York City Center—Stage I; as well as Actually and Sugar in Our Wounds at the Studio at Stage II. One additional 2017-2018 Broadway production from Manhattan Theatre Club will be announced.

