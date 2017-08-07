Tickets Are On Sale for Roundabout's Time and the Conways, The Last Match, Too Heavy For Your Pocket & Amy and the Orphans

Tickets are now on sale for four upcoming productions from New York's Roundabout Theatre Company. Time and the Conways, The Last Match, Too Heavy For Your Pocket and Amy and the Orphans will be produced as part of the Broadway and off-Broadway mainstay's 2017-2018 season.



J.B. Priestley's England-set 1938 play Time and the Conways focuses on a once wealthy bourgeois family who experiences the collapse of their hopes and plans. The previously announced Downton Abbey veteran Elizabeth McGovern will play Mrs. Conway in the production directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman. Previews begin at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on September 14, 2017 with an opening night scheduled for October 10. The production plays a limited run through November 26.



Anna Ziegler's new play The Last Match takes place amid semifinals of the U.S. Open, where two tennis greats are facing off in the match of their lives. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the work starts previews on September 28, 2017 at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre with an opening set for October 24. The limited engagement concludes on December 24.



Jiréh Breon Holder's new work Too Heavy for Your Pocket takes audiences to Nashville in the summer of 1961, when the Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South. When 20-year-old Bowzie Brandon (portrayed by Brendon Gill) gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement, he’ll have to convince his loved ones—and himself—that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own. Margot Bordelon directs a production at Roundabout's Black Box Theatre set to star the previously announced Gill, along with Hampton Fluker, Eboni Flowers and Nneka Okafor. Previews begin September 15, 2017 with an opening set for October 5. The play runs through November 19.



Roundabout alum Lindsey Ferrentino's new play Amy and the Orphans follows two unhinged siblings, who after their father's death reunite with Amy (played by Jamie Brewer), their movie-loving sister who has Down syndrome. Scott Ellis directs the play that begins previews on February 1, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre with an opening scheduled for March 1. Amy and the Orphans will play a limited run through April 22.