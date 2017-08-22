Broadway BUZZ

Marsha Stephanie Blake & Eden Malyn Complete Cast of Lisa Lampanelli's Comedy Stuffed
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 22, 2017
Marsha Stephanie Blake
(Photo: Matt Ross PR)

Marsha Stephanie Blake will play Katey and Eden Malyn will play Britney in Stuffed, Lisa Lampanelli's new comedy set to run at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre. Jackson Gay directs the work, also starring Lampanelli as Lisa and Nikki Blonsky as Marty, which begins previews on October 5 and opens on October 19.

"I am beyond thrilled to have these amazing and talented women joining Stuffed," said Lampanelli. "It is so important to me to show how complicated relationships with food and body image impact all kinds of people, and I am honored to have Marsha Stephanie and Eden alongside me and Nikki to share the humor and the heartbreak in these stories."

The four characters in Stuffed are a lifelong dieter, a bulimic, a confident overweight gal and a permanent size-zero. The play features Lampanelli’s famously irreverent voice, signature wit, and an extra-large scoop of razor-sharp insight into the crazy-making world of our relationships with food.

Stuffed first debuted at the McGinn-Cazale Theatre in October 2016. 

Stuffed

A funny and moving journey through Lisa Lampanelli's experiences with food and body image.
