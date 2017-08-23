Broadway BUZZ

Aasif Mandvi to Join Kelli O'Hara & Patrick Wilson in Starry Brigadoon at New York City Center
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 23, 2017
Aasif Mandvi

Aasif Mandvi has joined the star-studded lineup for the New York City Center gala production of Brigadoon! Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with music direction by Rob Berman, this concert presentation of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic musical begins with a gala evening on November 15 and runs an additional six performances that will be held November 16 through 19.

Mandvi will perform the role of jaded New Yorker Jeff Douglas, who accompanies his friend Tommy Albright (the previously announced Patrick Wilson) on a hunting trip across the Scottish Highlands where they stumble on the town of Brigadoon. Tony winner Kelli O’Hara will take on the role of Fiona MacLaren, the woman who steals Tommy’s heart.

Former Daily Show correspondent, actor, writer, producer and comedian Aasif Mandvi is the co-creator of the Peabody Award-winning Halal in the Family. He has been seen on Broadway in Oklahoma! and off-Broadway in Disgraced, Death Defying Acts, Sakina's Restaurant, Trudy Blue, Guantanamo and Einstein's Gift. Mandvi's feature films include Mother’s Day, Million Dollar Arm, The Internship, The Last Airbender, The Proposal, Music and Lyrics, Spider-Man 2, Margin Call and Premium Rush. He co-wrote and starred in the indie hit Today’s Special. He has a recurring role on TV's Younger and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Funds raised by all seven performances of Brigadoon allow City Center to make the best in the performing arts accessible to the widest possible audience by subsidizing tickets throughout the year to programs such as Fall for Dance and Encores! Off-Center. The performance on November 15 will be followed by a gala dinner at The Plaza Hotel.

