Tickets Are Now on Sale for Ayad Akhtar's New Play Junk, Starring Steven Pasquale

Tickets are now on sale for Junk, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar, set to debut at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theater. Directed by Doug Hughes, the new work will begin previews on October 5 and open on November 2.



The 1985-set Junk will star Broadway veteran Steven Pasquale as Robert Merkin, the resident genius of the upstart investment firm Sacker Lowell who has just landed on the cover of Time magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to reshape the world.



The full cast of Junk will also include Matthew Saldivar, Tony Carlin, Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Teresa Avia Lim, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Nate Miller, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick and Henry Stram.



Junk will feature set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by 59 Productions and original music and sound by Mark Bennett.