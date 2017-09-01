Billy Porter & Stark Sands Return to Kinky, the Emmys Go Broadway & More Save the Date Picks for September

There’s a slight fall chill in the air, but the names up in lights this September are red hot! This month, the Broadway.com staff’s favorites take you to Broadway, Boston and even your couch to experience the best the theater community has to offer. Take a look!



September 8 - Merrily We Roll Along at Huntington Theatre Company

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s cult fave Merrily We Roll Along will play Boston’s Huntington Theatre Company September 8 through October 15. The Maria Friedman-helmed production began at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory before opening in the West End. Eden Espinosa, Mark Umbers and Damian Humbley will play Mary Flynn, Franklin Shepard and Charley Kringas, respectively. Could a Broadway bow be next?



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“I’m obsessed with the history of this legendary flop-turned-favorite. I cannot wait to venture to Boston to see Merrily We Roll Along in full for the first time—especially with Eden Espinosa on that Sondheim score!”



September 10 - Jennifer Damiano at Joe’s Pub

Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano’s Joe’s Pub performances have sparked many a YouTube spiral at Broadway.com HQ. Now, fans of the stage favorite and former Broadway.com vlogger have a chance to experience her live show. She lends her dreamy vocals to a number of different musical genres, including showtunes, pop rock and more. Plus, Damiano has been known to bring her Broadway buds to the stage to perform with her.



Content Producer Matt Rodin

“Damiano's solo shows are personal and vulnerable and give insight to the life of a working artist. This night at Joe's Pub will be no different. Gorgeous vocals and honest anecdotes—I'm sold.”



September 11 - War Paint’s Christine Ebersole at Feinstein's/54 Below

Two-time Tony winner Christine Ebersole will spend her night off from War Paint on the mic at Feinstein's/54 Below in her engagement After the Ball... She will offer classic songs (“Lazy Afternoon” and "S'Wonderful" are on the roster) and heartwarming stories and no doubt ooze elegance as always. Can't catch this performance? Ebersole will also take the Feinstein's/54 Below stage September 18, October 9, October 30 and November 13.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

“Ebersole's rich soprano has been the highlight of many a cast album–listening session. The chance to hear the Tony winner deliver classics like ‘Autumn Leaves’ and ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ can't be missed.”



September 17 - The Emmy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jackie Hoffman, Viola Davis—is this the Emmy Awards or the Tony Awards? This year’s Emmy Award–nomination list is a dazzling roster of Broadway favorites. We cannot wait to cheer on some of the theater community’s best as they celebrate their achievements in TV. Throw on those jammies, pop a ton of popcorn and get your binge-watch bucket list ready as the winners are announced on the big night!



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

“There are so many stage stars represented this year, and we are rooting for every one. From Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Jackie Hoffman to Hamilton genius Lin-Manuel, this will be a great night for theater fans.”



September 22 - In the Blood Opens Off-Broadway

Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh stars in Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks' In the Blood, a modern-day take on Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter. Tony winner Frank Wood, Jocelyn Bioh, Michael Braun, Russell G. Jones and Ana Reeder are also set to star in the play. Parks' other "Red Letter Play," F**king A, is running from August 22-October 1 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"I'm looking forward to Suzan-Lori Parks' contemporary riff on The Scarlet Letter. I assume it will have everything I have learned to expect from Parks' mastery: rawness, illumination and much food for thought."



September 25 - A Clockwork Orange Opens Off-Broadway

Director Alexandra Spencer-Jones’ electrifying London stage adaptation of the 1962 book and 1971 film A Clockwork Orange will make its New York premiere at New World Stages this fall. Get ready to be lured into a testosterone-filled underworld of the dystopian future by New York stage newcomer Jonno Davies, Broadway fave Matt Doyle and more. This production marks the centennial of author Anthony Burgess’ birth, in 1917.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"My angsty teen self-devoured Burgess’ novel and was mesmerized by Kubrick’s film, so I’ve been antsy to see this stage version ever since it debuted in London. Get ready to have your rassoodocks blown!"



September 26 - Billy Porter & Stark Sands Return to Kinky Boots

Tony winner Billy Porter and Tony nominee Stark Sands will step back into this dream at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The pair is set to reprise their original roles as Lola and Charlie Price, respectively, in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. They will remain in the red-hot hit through January 7, 2018. Porter and Sands back on Broadway together in their breakout roles? This most definitely calls for a resounding “Yeah, yeah!”



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

“Chemistry between two leading men is a special thing. Porter and Sands had it by the thigh-high red-patent-leather bootful when they opened Kinky more than four years ago. I can’t wait to see them back onstage!”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



September 4-9 - Sierra Boggess at Feinstein's/54 Below

September 12 - F**king A opens off-Broadway

September 18 - Charm opens off-Broadway

September 27-30 - Rachel Tucker at Feinstein's/54 Below