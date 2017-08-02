Everybody Say Yeah! Original Kinky Boots Stars Billy Porter & Stark Sands Will Return to Hit Musical

Tony winner Billy Porter and Tony nominee Stark Sands will return home to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre when they rejoin the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots on September 26, 2017, as Lola and Charlie, the roles they originated. They will remain with the show until January 7, 2018.



Kinky Boots alum Andy Kelso will first rejoin the company as Charlie Price from August 8-September 24, 2017, alongside current cast member J. Harrison Ghee as Lola. Brendon Urie, who currently plays Charlie Price, will conclude his limited run on August 6 as planned.



Joining the company on August 22 will be Delaney Westfall in the role of Lauren, taking over for Taylor Louderman, who exits Kinky Boots on August 20 to begin rehearsals for the Broadway-bound Mean Girls.



Porter and Sands were each nominated for 2013 Tony Awards for Leading Actor in a Musical, with Porter taking home the trophy. Sands exited the Broadway production on January 26, 2014 and Porter remained with the show until January 25, 2015. Kinky Boots also took home Tonys for Cyndi Lauper's score, Jerry Mitchell's choreography, Stephen Oremus' orchestrations, John Shivers' sound design and the top prize of Best Musical.