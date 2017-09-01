Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Fall Shows You're Most Looking Forward To
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 1, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Labor Day weekend is here, Broadway fans! While we are sad to say good-bye to the season of bathing suits, barbeques and dreamy outdoor theater, there are some fantastic productions coming to the Great White Way this fall. Get out those knit beanies and stock up on pumpkin-spiced everything—we're asking you about which fall plays and musicals you cannot wait to see. Is there a revival you cannot stop thinking about seeing in a fresh staging? Ready to be inspired by a brand-new work? Or are you gearing up for the celeb sightings (Amy Schumer, Uma Thurman and Bruce Springsteen are just a few of the talents that will be on the boards this Broadway season)? We want to know what you're looking forward to. Broadway.com News Editor Andy Lefkowitz shared his picks. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

