Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall

Bummed that summer is over? Don’t be! In rehearsal rooms all around Manhattan, some of the most innovative theater artists in the world are prepping a fall season filled with hilarious and heartbreaking plays and joy-filled musical adventures sure to show you a good night out both on and off-Broadway. Not sure where to start? In our Fall Preview special, the Broadway.com team highlights the top shows that caught our eyes. Read on to find out more, click on for tickets and get ready to be wowed!

S E P T E M B E R

Sherie Rene Scott & Jason Alexander in "The Portuguese Kid"; Jonno Davies in A Clockwork Orange (Photo: District London); Nia Vardalos in Tiny Beautiful Things (Photo: Joan Marcus)

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Director Alexandra Spencer-Jones brings her acclaimed staging of the Anthony Burgess classic about the testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future with an all-male cast led by British import Jonno Davies. | Now in Previews | New World Stages

CHARM

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Based on a real story, Philip Dawkins’ play follows a 67-year-old black, transgender woman (played by trans actress Sandra Caldwell) who teaches an etiquette class at the LGBTQ community center. | Now in Previews | MCC Theater at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

THE RED LETTER PLAYS

DRAMA, REVIVAL, OFF-BROADWAY

Signature Theatre Company revives the Suzan-Lori Parks plays F**king A and In The Blood, both inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter, in rep. | Now in Previews | Signature Theatre Company at the Pershing Square Signature Center

AS YOU LIKE IT

COMEDY, REVIVAL, OFF-BROADWAY

Director John Doyle (The Color Purple) and composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) bring Shakespeare’s romance into the Jazz Age with a cast including Ellen Burstyn, Andre De Shields, Hannah Cabell and more. | Starts September 13 | Classic Stage Company

TIME AND THE CONWAYS

DRAMA, REVIVAL, BROADWAY

J.B. Priestley’s family drama receives its first Broadway staging in 80 years, with Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) starring as the matriarch of a family in both 1919 Britain and then in the late 30s. Recent Tony winning director Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) leads the cast | Starts September 14 | Roundabout Theater Company at the American Airlines Theatre

TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Set in rural Tennessee at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, this new drama follows Bowzie (Brandon Gill), who leaves his family behind to fight rascism as a Freedom Rider. | Starts September 15 | Roundabout Theater Company at the Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

Shakepeare’s classic gets the theatrical treatment of the Elevator Repair Service, the wildly inventive theater company. Expect Marx Brothers-inspired slapstick. | Starts September 18 | Joseph Papp Public Theater

THE PORTUGUESE KID

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander teams up with Broadway diva Sherie Rene Scott in this romantic comedy from John Patrick Shanley about sparks between two unlikely lovers. | Starts September 19 | Manhattan Theater Club at City Center Stage I

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

My Big Fat Greek Wedding favorite Nia Vardalos brings her acclaimed 2016 play about a love-advice columnist back to the Public Theater for a return engagement. Thomas Kail (Hamilton) directs. | Starts September 19 | Joseph Papp Public Theater

TORCH SONG

DRAMA, REVIVAL, OFF-BROADWAY

Harvey Fierstein's landmark play returns for its 35th anniversary. Hot theater star of the moment Michael Urie is joined by Oscar winner Mercedes Ruehl as his mom. | Starts September 26 | Second Stage Theater at the Tony Kiser Theatre

THE LAST MATCH

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

All the drama of the U.S. Open, live on stage! Anna Ziegler’s play is set during the semifinals of the fabled tennis competition and explores the lives of two competing men on the court. | Starts September 28 | Roundabout Theater Company at the Laura Pels Theatre

O C T O B E R

John Leguizamo in "Latin History for Morons" (Photo: Joan Marcus); "The Band's Visit" (Photo: Ahron R. Foster); "M. Butterfly" stars Clive Owen & Jin Ha (Photo: Josef Astor)

JESUS HOPPED THE ‘A’ TRAIN

DRAMA, REVIVAL, OFF-BROADWAY

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ 2000 play that examines the lives of prisoners at Rikers Island returns as part of the playwright’s Signature Theater residency. | Starts October 3 | The Pershing Square Signature Center

OEDIPUS EL REY

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

A retelling of the Greek tragedy recasts the title character (Juan Castano) as a trouble Latino trapped behind the walls of a California prison. | Starts October 3 | Joseph Papp Public Theater

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

CONCERT, BROADWAY

The Boss himself sits down for a four-month intimate concert featuring songs and storytelling that has inspired a Hamilton-level ticket frenzy. No showtunes. We think. | Starts October 3 | Walter Kerr Theatre

JUNK

DRAMA, BROADWAY

Pulitizer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar (Disgraced) presents a Shakespearean thriller set on Wall Street in the mid-80s, featuring Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County) as a thinly-veiled take on junk bond king Michael Milken. | Starts October 5 | Vivian Beaumont Theatre

STUFFED

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

Comedianne Lisa Lampanelli brings back her female-empowerment play that explores our relationship with food. For the latest run, she’s joined by Hairspray film star Nikki Blonsky. | Starts October 5 | Westside Theatre

WHEN PIGS FLY

MUSICAL, REVIVAL, OFF-BROADWAY

The return of a fabulous gay review that was first a hit in the 90s, updated with sharp political barbs and over-the-top costumes from Bob Mackie. | Starts October 6 | Stage 42

THE BAND’S VISIT

MUSICAL, BROADWAY

Based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 Hebrew of the same name, this off-Broadway hit moves uptown with its charming story of an Egyptian police band who find themselves stranded in a small town Israeli town where they entangle with locals in surprising ways. | Starts October 7 | Ethal Barrymore Theatre

M. BUTTERFLY

DRAMA, REVIVAL, BROADWAY

Visionary director Julie Taymor brings David Henry Hwang’s historical drama which first shocked broadway in 1988 back to the boards. Film star Clive Owen takes on the role of a French diplomat who falls for a mysteriously Chinese opera singer (Jin Ha) . | Starts October 7 | Cort Theatre

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

MUSICAL, OFF-BROADWAY

The whole sitcom gang is back together, navigating love in 1990s Manhattan and revolutionizing hairdos. | Starts October 11 | St. Luke’s Theatre

OFFICE HOUR

PLAY, OFF-BROADWAY

In Julia Cho’s ripped-from-the-headlines play inspired by the Virginia Tech shooting, a teacher takes interest in a troubled student. | Starts October 17 | Joseph Papp Public Theater

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

COMEDY, SOLO, BROADWAY

For this, his fifth Broadway solo outing, mambo mouth John Leguizamo takes chalk to board to hilariously boil down 3,000 years of Latinos in U.S. History. A transfer from the Public Theater, where it was a hit earlier this year. | Starts October 19 | Studio 54

HARRY CLARKE

PLAY, SOLO, OFF-BROADWAY

Tony winning star Billy Crudup appears in David Cale’s new solo play as a shy Midwestern man who leads an outrageous double life as a cocky Londoner. | Starts October 26 | Vineyard Theatre

ACTUALLY

PLAY, OFF-BROADWAY

Amber and Tom, two freshmen at Princeton University, spend a drunken night together that brings up questions of consent, race and gender politics in Anna Ziegler’s new play. | Starts October 31 | Manhattan Theater Club at City Center Stage II

N O V E M B E R

Mark Rylance in "Farinelli and the King" (Photo: Marc Brenner); Uma Thurman (Photo: Ruven Afandor); "The Wolves" (Photo: Daniel J. Vasquez)

METEOR SHOWER

COMEDY, BROADWAY

Current comedy queen Amy Schumer makes the leap to Broadway with this Steve Martin play about two couples who gather on a hot night in Ojai, California to witness the titular event. Jerry Zaks an a-list of clowns to join Schumer: Alan Tudyk, Keenan-Michael Key and Tony winner Laura Benanti. | Starts November 1 | Booth Theatre

THE WOLVES

DRAMA, OFF-BROADWAY

A transfer from downtown, Sarah DeLappe’s acclaimed play about a girl’s soccer team makes the move to Lincoln Center Theater. | Starts November 1 | Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

COMEDY, OFF-BROADWAY

Two girls in Ghana’s most exclusive boarding school capture the eye of a Miss Universe pageant recruiter in this biting comedy from Jocelyn Bioh. | Starts November 2 | MCC Theater at Lucille Lortel Theatre

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

MUSICAL, BROADWAY

Nickelodeon makes the leap to Broadway with its most cherished TV title. With the help of a score by rock stars like Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, Sara Bareilles and more, all your favorite Bikini Bottom friends are here, under the watchful eye of conceiver/director Tina Landeau. | Starts November 6 | Palace Theatre

THE PARISIAN WOMAN

DRAMA, BROADWAY

Uma Thurman makes her Broadway debut playing a Washington D.C. socialite navigating the political world in the present day following the 2016 presidential election. This new play is from man behind House of Cards, Beau Willimon. | Starts November 7 | Hudson Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

MUSICAL, REVIVAL, BROADWAY

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's tuneful, warm-hearted charmer about a young girl who grapples with first love with a boy from the other side of the island returns with a fresh vision by actor-turned-director Michael Arden, who was Tony-nominated in 2016 for Spring Awakening. | Starts November 9 | Circle in the Square Theatre

THE CHILDREN

DRAMA, BROADWAY

This Brit transfer by Lucy Kirkwood brings together three aging nuclear engineers who are forced together in a remote cottage following a nearby nuclear accident. The stars of the Royal Court Theater production—Francesca Annis, Ron Cook and Deborah Findlay—reunite for Broadway. | Starts November 28 | Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

MUSICAL, REVIVAL, OFF-BROADWAY

The Tony-winning smash about four guys under a lamplight who inspire a Broadway musical that runs almost 12 years, is back, one avenue closer to Jersey. | Starts November TBD | New World Stages

D E C E M B E R

FARINELLI AND THE KING

DRAMA, BROADWAY

Tony and Oscar winner Mark Rylance returns to Broadway in a new play by his wife, Claire van Kampen, about the great castrato singer Farinelli (newcomer Sam Crane) who leaves a life of fame to sing for King Philippe V of Spain (Rylance) . | Starts December 5 | Belasco Theatre

Broadway.com editors Beth Stevens and Paul Wontorek discuss the fall season with Matt Rodin on The Broadway.com Show below.