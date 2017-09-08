Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Broadway Alums Are You Rooting for on Emmy Night?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 8, 2017
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Getty Images)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The 69th annual Emmy Awards will air on CBS on September 17 and this year's roster of nominees is chock full of Great White Way favorites. Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda is up for his epic hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comedy queen Jackie Hoffman nabbed a nom for her performance on Feud. Mandy Patinkin, Tituss Burgess, Viola Davis, Jessica Lange—now that's a red carpet we want to snap selfies on. So which Broadway alums will you be rooting for as you pop the popcorn and add to your "must binge-watch" list on Emmy night? Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip kicked this challenge off with her top 10. Now it's your turn to decide!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

