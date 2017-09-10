Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

70th Annual Tony Awards Takes Home an Emmy; Hairspray Live! Also Wins Big
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 10, 2017
James Corden
(Photo: Jason Bell/CBS)

Classy! The 70th Annual Tony Awards telecast took home the Emmy Award for Best Special Class Program at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on September 9. NBC's Hairspray Live! took home three awards, in categories celebrating Outstanding Hairstyling (duh), Outstanding Technical Direction and Outstanding Production Design (Tony winner Derek McLane was among the winners on this team).

The 70th Annual Tony Awards telecast, which was hosted by Tony winner James Corden, took place on June 12, 2016, airing on CBS. Hairspray Live!, based on the 2003 Tony-winning musical (which was based on John Waters' 1988 film) took to the small screen on December 7, 2016.

Another batch of Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out on September 10, and on September 17 awards in all major categories will be presented. Until then, tell us which Broadway alums you'll be rooting for in this week's Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge

Look back at our behind-the-scenes chats with the cast of Hairspray Live! below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Angels in America, Starring Nathan Lane & Andrew Garfield, Will Play Broadway
  2. Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Sets Broadway Dates and Theater
  3. Kara Lindsay to Join Beautiful—The Carole King Musical; Chilina Kennedy Sets Return Date
  4. Charlie Stemp to Bring 'Elegance' to Broadway as Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly!
  5. SpongeBob SquarePants Star Ethan Slater Deep-Dives into His Fave Episodes

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Anastasia Chicago Frozen Cats A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps