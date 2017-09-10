70th Annual Tony Awards Takes Home an Emmy; Hairspray Live! Also Wins Big

Classy! The 70th Annual Tony Awards telecast took home the Emmy Award for Best Special Class Program at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on September 9. NBC's Hairspray Live! took home three awards, in categories celebrating Outstanding Hairstyling (duh), Outstanding Technical Direction and Outstanding Production Design (Tony winner Derek McLane was among the winners on this team).



The 70th Annual Tony Awards telecast, which was hosted by Tony winner James Corden, took place on June 12, 2016, airing on CBS. Hairspray Live!, based on the 2003 Tony-winning musical (which was based on John Waters' 1988 film) took to the small screen on December 7, 2016.



Another batch of Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out on September 10, and on September 17 awards in all major categories will be presented.



