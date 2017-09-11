The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Alums You're Rooting for at the Emmys

Happy Monday, Broadway fans! If you're like us, you probably have Emmy fever fueled by the Creative Arts Emmys, which were awarded over the weekend. Why should theater geeks care about TV awards? Easy: there are a gazillion Broadway alums up for trophies at the 69th annual Emmy Awards (which airs on CBS on September 17). Since this year's roster of nominees is full of Great White Way faves, we asked you to rank the ones you are rooting for. May we have the envelope, please? Here are your top 10 picks!



10. Allison Janney, Mom







9. Kevin Spacey, House of Cards







8. Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black







7. Mandy Patinkin, Homeland







6. Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan







5. Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live







4. Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder







3. Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt







2. James Corden, The Late Show with James Corden







1. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live



