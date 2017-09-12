Condola Rashad to Take on Title Role in Broadway Revival of Saint Joan

Three-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad will lead a new Broadway production of George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan in 2018. The revival, directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, will begin previews on April 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre ahead of an April 25 opening night.



Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl (Rashad) whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation’s rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life.



Condola Rashad, most recently seen on Broadway in a Tony-nominated turn in A Doll's House, Part 2, has also been Tony-nommed for performances in Stick Fly and The Trip to Bountiful. Her other stage credits include a Broadway revival of Romeo and Juliet and an Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated and Theatre World Award-winning performance in the off-Broadway premiere of Ruined.



This production of Saint Joan will mark its eighth Broadway revival. The most recent mounting played the Great White Way in 1993, starring Maryann Plunkett in the title role.



Saint Joan completes the lineup for Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2017-2018 season, which also includes the currently running Prince of Broadway and the American premiere of The Children also at the Friedman Theatre; the world premiere of The Portuguese Kid, the New York premiere of In the Body of the World and the world premiere of Dan Cody’s Yacht at New York City Center—Stage I; and the New York premiere of Actually and world premiere of Sugar in Our Wounds at City Center's Studio at Stage II.



Additional casting and creative team for the Broadway revival of Saint Joan will be announced at a later date.