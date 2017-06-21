Broadway BUZZ

Donja R. Love's Sugar in Our Wounds, Exploring Queer Love in Black History, Set for World Premiere
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 21, 2017
Donja R. Love
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Sugar in Our Wounds, a new play by Donja R. Love, is set to make its world premiere as part of Manhattan Theatre Club's Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play series at City Center's Studio at Stage II. Saheem Ali will direct the production scheduled to began previews on May 22 with an opening set for June 5.

Sugar in Our Wounds takes place on a plantation during the Civil War, where a mystical tree stretches toward heaven. It protects James, a young slave, while he reads newspapers about the imminent possibility of freedom, as the battle rages on. When a brooding stranger arrives, James and his makeshift family take the man in. Soon, an unexpected bond leads to a striking romance, and everyone is in uncharted territory. But is love powerful enough to set your true self free? This lyrical and lushly realized play is part of poet, filmmaker and playwright Love's exploration of queer love at pivotal moments in black history. 

Casting, creative team, and other listings information for Sugar in Our Wounds will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Sugar in Our Wounds, Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2017-2018 season will also include the previously announced Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway and the American premiere of The Children at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre; the world premiere of The Portuguese Kid and the New York premiere of In the Body of the World at New York City Center—Stage I; and the New York premiere of Actually at the Studio at Stage II. An additional production at the Friedman Theatre and an additional production at Stage I will be announced soon, completing MTC’s 2017- 2018 season.

