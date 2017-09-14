Suzan-Lori Parks' Red Letter Plays Extend Off-Broadway Runs

The new off-Broadway revivals of Suzan-Lori Parks' Red Letter Plays—F**cking A and In the Blood—have each been extended one week at the Pershing Square Signature Center. F**cking A will now run through October 8 while In the Blood will play through October 15.



In Fucking A, Hester Smith (Christine Lahti), the revered and reviled local abortionist, hatches a plan to buy her jailed son’s freedom—and nothing will deter Hester from her quest. In addition to Lahti, the full cast includes Brandon Victor Dixon, Marc Kudisch, J. Cameron Barnett, Ben Horner, Joaquina Kalukango, Ruibo Qian, Elizabeth Stanley and Raphael Nash Thompson.



In the Blood’s Hester La Negrita (Saycon Sengbloh) is a penniless mother of five condemned by the men who love her. Hester turns to former lovers, friends and the institutions meant to support her, only to be spurned by them all with devastating consequences. In the Blood also stars Tony winner Frank Wood, with Jocelyn Bioh, Michael Braun, Russell G. Jones and Ana Reeder.



F**cking A, directed by Jo Bonney, opened on September 11. In the Blood, directed by Sarah Benson, will open on September 17.