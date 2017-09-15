Culturalist Challenge! Which Nickelodeon Cartoon Should Come to Broadway?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



Ahoy, kids! The SpongeBob SquarePants musical completed casting this week, and we've had the cast recording on repeat. In honor of the sweet sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, we were wondering: which other beloved Nickelodeon cartoon should get the Broadway treatment? We can't stop dreaming about what a CatDog puppet would look like or how great The Beets would be in a Doug musical (killer tofu!). So let your '90s/early 2000s cartoon-connoisseur flag fly. Broadway.com Content Producer (and Dino Spumoni enthusiast) Lindsey Sullivan got this challenge started. Now it's your turn!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!