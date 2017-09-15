Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Which Nickelodeon Cartoon Should Come to Broadway?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 15, 2017
(Photos: Nickelodeon)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Ahoy, kids! The SpongeBob SquarePants musical completed casting this week, and we've had the cast recording on repeat. In honor of the sweet sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, we were wondering: which other beloved Nickelodeon cartoon should get the Broadway treatment? We can't stop dreaming about what a CatDog puppet would look like or how great The Beets would be in a Doug musical (killer tofu!). So let your '90s/early 2000s cartoon-connoisseur flag fly. Broadway.com Content Producer (and Dino Spumoni enthusiast) Lindsey Sullivan got this challenge started. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Here's a First Look at Disney's Broadway-Bound Frozen
  2. Laura Osnes Premieres New Version of Bandstand Showstopper 'Welcome Home'
  3. Wesley Taylor & More Join SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway
  4. Exclusive! Watch the Commercial for Broadway's The Band's Visit
  5. Fall Preview 2017: 33 Top Show Picks for Theater Fans This Fall

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Frozen Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps