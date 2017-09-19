Broadway BUZZ

Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong Welcomes a New Batch of Stars
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 19, 2017
Akron Watson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Pratfalls abound! The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong, which has become the longest-running play currently on the Great White Way, welcomes a new company of comedic talents beginning on September 19. The original Olivier Award-winning West End company played their final performance on September 17.

Joining The Play That Goes Wrong are Akron Watson (The Color Purple) as Trevor, Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse’s Mary Poppins) as Chris, Ashley Bryant (Emotional Creature) as Annie, Clifton Duncan (City Center Encores! Assassins) as Robert, Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max and Harrison Unger in his Broadway debut as Dennis. Current Broadway cast members Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain assume the roles of Jonathan and Sandra, respectively. The cast also now features Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard) and Ned Noyes (You Can’t Take It with You), along with Ashley Reyes and Katie Sexton in their Broadway debuts.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances March 9 and officially opened on Broadway on April 2 at the Lyceum Theatre. Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces the Cornley University Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play and Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Play.

