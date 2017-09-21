Jake Gyllenhaal-Led Sunday in the Park with George Cast Recording Gets Release Date

The previously announced Sunday in the Park with George cast album hits earbuds on September 22 via Warner Music Group; a CD will be available in November. The 2016 Broadway revival, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as George and Annaleigh Ashford as Dot, concluded its acclaimed limited run on April 23 at the Hudson Theatre. As previously reported, the production recouped its investment.



In addition to Gyllenhaal and Ashford, the production featured Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony nominees Brooks Ashmanskas, Penny Fuller and Phillip Boykin, plus Robert Sean Leonard, Erin Davie, Ashley Park, Jennie Barber, Claybourne Elder, Liz McCartney, David Turner, Mattea Marie Conforti and Jennifer Sanchez. All of the performers will appear on the cast album.



1984 is currently running at the Hudson Theatre through October 8. The Parisian Woman is scheduled to begin performances at the theater on November 7.



Cannot wait until tomorrow to hear this cast's golden pipes? Watch Gyllenhaal perform "Finishing the Hat" at the Hudson Theatre.



